Tisbury: Vanessa the Sea Serpent

Heard on Main Street: A good friend is like an old quilt, giving comfort and warmth.

Most of us here were pretty lucky during the storm. I was glad I slept through the very specific tornado warning. I heard a large waterspout was noted heading for Nantucket in the afternoon. And went away without damage, I hope.

I’m reading a really good book. Odd I would say that because it is all short stories — usually I don’t like short stories. But these are remarkable ones, which I am enjoying. A few of these I’m told had been published somewhere. They are all new to me. It is also odd because I rarely remember author names. But this one struck a note.

The author is Rosamunde Pilcher. She died a few years ago. “A Place Like Home” was just published by her estate. I’m glad for it.

I am more likely to remember a character. Such as Maisie Dobbs. I love those books and think I’ve read them all — so far. I enjoy rereading them as well.

A collection of books by Nicholas Sparks caught my eye, and I’ve had a wonderful time with these. I was astonished to learn that “The Notebook” was his first book and movie. Someone said the movie was better, but I don’t agree. But I did like both.

News to me was that Amelie Loyot had written a book about the Island’s own “Vanessa the Sea Serpent.” She is offering a talk about this on Saturday, Sept. 11. You are invited but must pre-register at 508-693-9433. It will be recorded and you can see it on her website. More at oak_bmail@clamsnet.com.

The Oak Bluffs library is celebrating Maritime Month. Another event is readings of excerpts from the library’s Maritime Collection. Hear harrowing sea tales read by Nina Ferry on Zoom every Sunday morning this month from 8 to 8:30 am. Email nferry@clamsnet.org to register.

The Vineyard Haven library is hoping you take part in this year’s virtual 5K Run/Walk from the library to the West Chop Lighthouse and back. Register today and run or walk any day this month. All registered will be entered in a drawing for gift certificates to Bunch of Grapes Bookstore. This is a fundraiser so they hope you will also make a donation.

The Veterans Town Hall Meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 4 pm. Gather at the American Legion Post 257 on Martin Road.

Apologies to those I should have wished a happy birthday to. Still no access to my lists, nor even hints to the bits I like to share. I must admit that the most common source were signs along the roads at shops and such. My favorite is one my husband created. Here it is again:

Heard on Main Street: All the world is divided into three parts — off-Island, down-Island, and up-Island.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.