Sample freshly harvested tomatoes of all varieties at Beetlebung Farm in a tomato tasting class. Learn all about this late-summer fruit from the local farmers and find out which ones are your favorites. You might be inspired to make homemade salsa, garden-fresh pizza, or a seasonal salad. To register for this tasty exploration on Friday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 6 pm, email info@beetlebungfarm.org.