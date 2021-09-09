Edgartown, Chilmark awarded state grants

The Massachusetts Seaport Economic Council awarded $240,000 to Edgartown and $55,000 to Chilmark for coastal projects.

Edgartown’s grant will help cover the cost of engineering, designing, and permitting of the Katama Bay area.

“We’re looking to expand our existing comprehensive permit and utilize our town owned dredge, which is unique for a lot of southeastern communities, for the actual execution,” Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty said. “The overall intent is to improve some of the water quality of the commercial aquaculture of the town’s shellfish propagation programs.”

Hagerty estimated Edgartown’s shellfish production sends out 11,000 to 12,000 bushels annually to restaurants both on and off the Island — an industry worth $2-to-$3.5 million.

Hagerty also stressed how busy the town’s harbor is in the summer season.

“We opened at March 1 at 7 am. At 7:02 am we sold out for the entire summer. The inflow that happens at Katama Bay and Edgartown Harbor is immense,” Hagerty said. “Dredging and improving that area is going to make it much more beneficial.”

Additionally, the town wants to use funds for nourishment of Norton Point and South Beach.

Town voters approved a $60,000 match for the project at town meeting in June.

Chilmark’s funds will be used to address the long-term economic and operational commercial fishing operations in Menemsha Harbor, particularly in relation to climate change.

“This is to fund an engineering assessment to determine the structural integrity of the bulkhead and best option for dock replacement moving forward,” Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi told The Times in a phone conversation.

Rossi estimated that Chilmark harbor hosts more than 1,000 vessels annually and is a permanent home to 42 resident boats. The harbor’s fishing docks are roughly 40 years old.

The project is being proposed in four phases. The first is the engineering assessment and reviewing options. The second phase will be design and community review. Third phase is engineering and the fourth phase is construction. Rossi said he did not yet have a timeline on the project since it was still in its beginning stages.