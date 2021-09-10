Dolores Tinney Valeriano, “Dee” or “Deezee,” 92, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, at her home. She was born in Derby, Conn., to Raymond Jr. and Margueriette (Battle) Tinney on June 14, 1929. She was the wife of the late Daniel J. Valeriano

Dolores was raised in Ansonia, Conn., where she attended Ansonia High School. While in Connecticut, she also lived in New Haven. She worked for U.S. Rubber Co. (Uniroyal), in Naugatuck, Conn., until she retired.

Dolores belonged to the Paugusett Tribal Nation (from Connecticut). She was a longstanding member and board member of the Oak Bluffs Senior Center. She was also a proud Methodist. Dee loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, quilting, crocheting hats, playing card games (specifically Hand and Foot), and watching the morning sunrise at Inkwell Beach.

In addition to her husband, Dee was predeceased by her brother, Howard Tinney Sr.; her sister Vivian M. Tinney; and her nephews, André J. Tinney and Mark A. Tinney. She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Walter Valeriano (Joan) and Edmund Valeriano; her sister-in-law, Carlota Williams; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at a later date in Connecticut.

