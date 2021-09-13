Chilmark to hold third Peaked Hill Pastures meeting

The town of Chilmark will be holding its final community meeting to discuss housing development strategies for Peaked Hill Pastures. This site is owned by the town, and includes 16.67 acres off Pasture Road.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 pm via Zoom. Consultant Karen Sunnaborg will be presenting project parameters that participants will be able to ask questions about and comment on. These remarks will be taken into consideration when the planning board makes a recommendation to the select board.

Two meetings were held prior to this one. The first meeting was on June 14, and “focused on a review of the work to date by the planning board’s project subcommittee, an update of housing needs, recommendations by the Peaked Hill Pastures proposal committee, and a description of the basic characteristics of the site.” It also included time for the more than 40 participants to ask questions and express their observations.

The second meeting was held on July 26, and “focused on considerations related to homeownership versus rental, turnkey versus “you build” approaches, as well as options for financing and permitting. The session also reviewed diverse development models, both on- and off-Island.” This meeting also included time for the participants to ask questions and make comments about the project planning.

“The previous two community meetings have demonstrated a strong interest in seeing the Peaked Hill Pastures property developed to create much-needed housing diversity, affordability, and accessibility in Chilmark. This next meeting will provide another opportunity for us to hear from the Chilmark community on more specific development recommendations that will help the town move forward toward some greater agreement on a development approach,” said Janet Weidner, chair of the planning board subcommittee, in a press release.

Those interested in the meeting can attend it through the link zoom.us/j/97551539655. Those who cannot attend the meeting but are still interested in the information can find a recording on the Chilmark planning board’s website at chilmarkma.gov/planning-board/pages/peaked-hill-pastures. To contact the town about this project, go to chilmarkma.gov/user/1251/contact, and fill out the form.