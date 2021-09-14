Juvenile injured in W.T. bicycle accident

Updated 10 am

A juvenile on a mountain bike was injured Monday afternoon after colliding with a car. The accident occurred at the intersection of Pin Oak Circle and Old County Road, according to West Tisbury Police Sgt. Garrison Vieira.

Sgt. Vieira said the motorist wasn’t at fault. The motorist thought the juvenile bicyclist might be hurt but was unable to maintain contact, Vieira said. West Tisbury Det. Nikolaj Wojtkielo said the juvenile hit the passenger’s side front quarter panel and fled the scene out of fear. The motorist subsequently called the police department out of concern for the juvenile bicyclist. The juvenile bicyclist pedaled toward home but never made it, according to Det. Wojtkielo, in part due to a wobbly wheel. A passerby who’d witnessed the accident also made a call and medical help was sent. The juvenile was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance.

A prior version of this story incorrectly stated the juvenile bicyclist made it home.