Academic honors

Graduation

Foreste Holmes of Vineyard Haven, from U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Garrett Hagen of Vineyard Haven, from Bryant University.

 

President’s list

Ashley Fauteux of Edgartown, at Southern New Hampshire University.

Emmy Mayhew of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University.

Charles Duquette of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University.

 

Dean’s list

Tamara Morillo of Edgartown, at Southern New Hampshire University.

Alexandra BenDavid of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University.

 

