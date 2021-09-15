Chilmark: Peaked Hill Pastures

The Road Race finish line has not yet faded from Middle Road, school has started, and nary a parking space was to be had for early morning surfing at Squibnocket for those seeking storm surge surf. Weekend wedding signs dot our roads, sunsets continue to pack in a crowd at Menemsha Beach, and daylight diminishes, sunrise and sunset shaving minutes of summer light away.

Sadly, the Chilmark General Store will stop serving food, likely on Sept. 25, and close a day or two later. You guessed it, that’s when they lose the rest of their help. If they hadn’t gotten a crew from Croatia, summer would have looked a lot different. At least everyone enjoyed going out for a boat ride on Monday courtesy of store owners Joel Glickman and his wife Jennifer LoRusso.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 am to 5 pm. The store hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 2 to 5 pm. Heartfelt congratulations to Heather Goff and Bill O’Callaghan on officially tying the knot.

The Simon Gallery sells Peter Simon’s photography and Ronni Simon’s jewelry, and is open through Oct. 10; follow the signs from Tabor House Road, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm, or call Ronni Simon at 508-325-2242 to make an appointment.

The town of Chilmark is holding the final community engagement meeting to discuss development opportunities for the Peaked Hill Pastures property on Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 pm. Join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/95578913898. The meeting will be recorded and available at chilmarkma.gov/planning-board/pages/peaked-hill-pastures.

Get involved and learn more about the Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank at ccmvhb.org.

Do you want to get Chilmark’s daily tips during Emergency Preparedness Month? Sign up at chilmarkma.gov/subscribe.

The Chilmark library welcomes all ages and abilities to join the Chess Club on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 4pm, outdoors. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more info. The library is closed Sundays and Mondays. For more info, contact the library at 508-645-3360 or chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Join author Marissa Nathan Gerson on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 5 pm when the Aquinnah library hosts a Zoom author talk on her new book, “Forget Prayers, Bring Cake: A Single Woman’s Guide to Grieving.” Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register.

If you are interested in learning more about MV BLM or becoming involved in Island initiatives, come to the in-person/Zoom Sunday vigils at Beetlebung Corner (on the library lawn) at 10:30 am. Or stay informed by writing to mvyblm@gmail.com.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is having a plant sale. Check out other offerings at nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Mollie Doyle Yoga will start up again on Zoom in October; see molliyoga.com. Peaked Hill Studio yoga and Foot Work classes continue outdoors, weather permitting; see PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom; connect with https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

