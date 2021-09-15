Court Report: August 30 – Sept. 2, 2021

August 30

Michael P. Maseda, Tisbury; DOB 08/26/1962, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference (10/29/2021).

Brigelle Gibson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/15/1985, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference (10/29/2021).

Sept. 2

Elliot G. Blizerian, Oak Bluffs; DOB 05/20/1991, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of personal injury, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference (9/24/2021).

Twayne Burse, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/08/1979, trespassing, assault: continued to pretrial conference (11/02/2021) with condition of release in criminal matter (no contact/stay away from victim).

Lee Ann Yeddo, Edgartown; DOB 05/15/1963, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference (10/29/2021) with order not to operate a motor vehicle.

Lashonda K. Barnett, New York, N.Y.; DOB 05/27/1974, defrauding a restaurant: continued to pretrial conference (11/19/2021).

