Herbert Paul Golub, Ph.D., 81, died on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his home in Chilmark.

Herbert Golub was born in Boston, the only offspring of Benjamin and Janet Golub. He was a practicing clinical psychologist for almost 50 years, retiring just short of his 75th birthday.

Dr. Golub received his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota, where he met his wife-to-be and fellow clinical psychologist, Carol Marie Golub, Ph.D. Herbert Golub earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts, and two graduate degrees from Boston University. Dr. Golub also did postdoctoral work at the Harvard Laboratory of Community Psychiatry, and completed a fellowship at the University of Southern California. He held faculty appointments at Northeastern University, Boston University, Tufts University, and Cambridge College.

Professional activities included being chair of the legislative committee and then secretary of the Massachusetts Psychological Association. While serving as legislative chairman, he was instrumental in the passage of the psychologist licensing bill, and the mandatory mental health coverage for insurance bill. He was an American Psychological Association site visitor for around 30 years, evaluating psychology predoctoral internship programs across the country. Throughout his career, Dr. Golub maintained a private practice, sharing the office at home in Boxford with his wife, Dr. Carol Golub. He was a chief psychologist and later consultant for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. Dr. Golub consulted for the Department of Mental Health for a dozen years in Roxbury and Mattapan, which he found especially rewarding since these were the communities where he was born and raised.

For about 30 years, he served as an expert witness for the Social Security Administration, testifying on whether applicants met the standards for disability, based upon their patient records. More recently the Drs. Golub were military family life consultants for the Department of Defense on bases in Germany and Belgium, working with soldiers deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan and the families they left behind in Europe.

Dr. Golub served on the school committee of the North Shore Technical High School for six years, the Boxford Library Board, and the Perley (Boxford) Scholarship Fund Board. For about 15 years, he was elected chair of the Boxford Democratic Town Committee, and was a Boxford delegate to the Democratic State Convention many times. He was a 32nd degree Mason, and a Shriner. He was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Healthy Aging Committee, the Chilmark Democratic town committee, and the Martha’s Vineyard Democratic Council. He also chaired a number of his high school reunions.

Herbert and Carol Golub were married in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1967. They have one son, Steven, a highly regarded bus driver who drove the National Guard to Ground Zero on 9/11. He drove President Obama and V.P. Joe Biden to dinner functions from Air Force One. He also drove Ted Williams and other players to the All-Star Game. In 2016, Herbert and Carol retired to Martha’s Vineyard, to their Chilmark home of more than 20 years.

Dr. Golub’s avocational pursuits included being an avid Boston sports fan and traveler to many destinations, including trips to Iceland and Cape Horn in the same year. He particularly enjoyed his season tickets to the Boston Celtics during the Larry Bird years — he and his wife were Celtics limited partners for a number of years. As a youth, he enjoyed walking over to Fenway Park to be admitted to games for free after the conclusion of the sixth inning — a tradition he continued with his wife, walking from their nearby apartment when they moved to Boston. The Golubs traveled extensively through the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and New Zealand. Beginning in 2008, they wintered in Santa Barbara, which became their second home community.

His memorial service took place on August 29 in Oak Bluffs, officiated by Rabbi Lori Shaller, and was followed by a Masonic funeral service. Arrangements were under the care of Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.