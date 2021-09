Families are invited to groove along with the Island’s popular kids’ rock band the Pinkletinks on the Edgartown library’s front lawn. They will perform classic children’s songs with a low-volume, rock-band twist on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Come to dance, wiggle, or to sit back and enjoy the concert. For questions, email info@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.