O.B. cop arraigned following Tisbury crash

An Oak Bluffs police officer has been charged by Tisbury Police with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation. Noah Stobie was arraigned before Edgartown District Court Judge John Julian Thursday morning. Stobie pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stobie’s attorney, James Milligan, wasn’t present in the courtroom. Reached later on Thursday, Milligan declined to comment on the case.

On Monday afternoon, Tisbury Police, Fire and EMS responded to a crash scene on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road involving a small Toyota SUV and a pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer. The crash scene was located near the entrance to the Martha’s Vineyard Family Campground. The SUV and the trailer sustained damage. Stobie was allegedly the operator of the SUV. A report is not yet available from Tisbury Police.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told The Times Stobie was arrested at the scene. Nobody was taken to the hospital from the scene by ambulance, according to Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland.

“Officer Stobie is on administrative leave until further notice,” Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake wrote in a text to The Times. “I plan to seek an executive session with the select board as soon as practicable. Officer Stobie’s employment status will be decided at that time.”

Chief Blake went on to write that because it’s a personnel matter, there is little more he can share presently. Blake noted Stobie was not on duty at the time of the crash.