Work resumes on Beach Road

1 of 5

With summer at its end, construction operations on Beach Road have resumed with an expected completion date in fall of 2022.

“MassDOT has resumed construction operations which were suspended on Beach Road during the peak summer tourist season,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reaerdon Riley told The Times. “The work is scheduled to continue through the fall, and will include roadway and drainage structure reconstruction operations, sidewalk construction, roadway milling and paving work.”

Several road improvements will be constructed and completed during the upcoming months, according to a project update from the town Friday. Improvements will include:

New roadway surface

Construction of ADA compliant sidewalks and crosswalks

Traffic safety control signage and pavement markings

New directional bicycle shoulder/lanes both sides of roadway

Reconstruction, replacement, and repair of drainage system

New subsurface drainage stub connection for the future elimination of the outfall pipe entering Lagoon Pond

Relocation of utility poles to back of sidewalks

Relocation or undergrounding of utility poles from Tisbury Market to Winds Up

Installation of shoreline protection mitigation measures

Installation of street planting plan

Installation of street lighting plan

Road work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm. Drivers on Beach Road should expect delays and reduced speeds.

Work on the road will continue through the fall, stop for the winter, and resume again in the spring of 2022. Work is expected to be completed by fall of 2022.

According to Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande, pedestrian access on the harbor side of Beach road is challenging due to the “physical constraints of the land and the resource area.”

Grande said the vision of architect Jamie Weisman will take additional planning, engineering, and permitting.

“My thoughts are that through the Coastal Resiliency Study and Master Plan Study, a feasible concept for a harbor walk/walkway can be pursued that provides pedestrian access on the Harborside of Beach Road and further,” Grande wrote in response to an email to Tisbury resident Frank Brunelle questioning the lack of a sidewalk along that stretch.

The most recent plans are available on the town website or at the Vineyard Haven Public Library.