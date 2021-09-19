Salem tops MVRHS gridders 8-6

Salem High School beat the Vineyarders 8-6 in overtime Saturday night at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs, despite an astonishing show of grit and resilience by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School football team.

Salem scored on its first possession in overtime, then passed successfully for the 2-point conversion. Two point attempts are required in overtime games. Purple QB Zack Atlas found junior running back Brendon Wood for a 4-yard TD in the Vineyarders’ OT possession, but the two-point conversion run was stopped just short.

The Vineyarders’ lost back Ty Mathews to injury. The senior back required transport by ambulance for an injury suffered after a third quarter carry. Injury details were not immediately available.

Neither team got inside the other’s 10-yard line in regulation though the Vineyarder defense concocted some Houdini-like escapes when Armageddon seemed certain. There was trepidation on the Purple side of things before kickoff as Salem trotted out a behemoth of a football team.

For example, their sophomore quarterback weighs 250 pounds and plenty of his teammates outweigh him. The Purple were smaller but quicker and it looked like speed would be their best chance. However, the game was trench warfare with defensive heroics. As they did at Seekonk last week, the Vineyarders continued to hurt themselves with senseless penalties, several of which led to primal screams in the press box.

But while Former MVRHS players from 30 years ago could not recall an overtime game at the high school, in this one, David battled Goliath to a draw in regulation and came up a whisker short in overtime.

Salem is now 2-1 on the season and MVRHS fell to 0-2.