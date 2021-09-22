Aquinnah: Exhibit to benefit Mytoi

I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful September, as it is the month we all suffer through August for. Even with some intense rainstorms, the weather has been wonderful and that full moon this weekend was something else. I know it is almost over, so savor every minute and fingers crossed, October will be wonderful too.

Remember that you still need your Philbin pass to park in the lot until Sept. 30, regardless of the time of day. Cliffhangers has closed for the season but the shops at the Cliffs remain open. The Chilmark Store’s last day will be Sept. 25. The Chilmark Tavern will be open for take-out Thursday through Monday, with in-person outdoor dining on Friday and Saturday. Their last day will be Saturday, Oct. 2.

Elise LeBovit will be showing her photographs of the Mytoi Gardens at the Duck Inn on Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon until 7 pm. Not only does this exhibit showcase these beautiful gardens but it is also a benefit for them. For more information contact Elise at gayheadrealty@hotmail.com.

At the library, the book group will meet today, Thursday, Sept. 23, at 3 pm to discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. The group will meet on the deck. Later in the day, at 5 pm, there will be an author talk on Zoom. Join Merissa Nathan Gerson with her new book “Forget Prayers, Bring Cake,” which explores themes of grief and community. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register for both events.

The annual Darkness into Vineyard Light Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk will be held this Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 7 am at the Bend in the Road, State Beach. There is a $20 suggested donation, to register go to mvyouthtaskforce.org or darknessintovineyardlight.com.

You’ve probably heard by now that the Gay Head 10K will be held virtually this year. You can help support the continued restoration and maintenance of the historic Gay Head Lighthouse by running the race wherever you are, anytime in October. There will also be a 5K and a 1-mile fun-run option as well as the 10K distance. Go to bit.ly/3xPL4Zm or gayhead10k.com to register.

The Derby is in full swing, and while I don’t fish, I love seeing all the Derby pictures of people with their catches, especially the kids. I’m always impressed with the patience and skill they display. Lots of birthdays this week! Happy birthday to Niki Patton who celebrates on Sept. 23, Jeff Madison who celebrates on Friday, Chef Andrew Burkill on Saturday, and Spa Tharpe on Sunday. Happy Birthday, one and all.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.