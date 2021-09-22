A call for social change

The Chilmark library hosts author Jill Iscol who will speak about her book, “Hearts on Fire: Stories of Today’s Visionaries Igniting Idealism into Action,” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 5 pm. Iscol wrote “Hearts on Fire” as a call to action to inspire people from all walks of life to join the social change movement, a press release from the library says.

Activist, educator, and author, Iscol president of the IF Hummingbird Foundation, a family foundation supporting numerous organizations impacting lives around the globe. She is a member of the New York State Commission on National and Community Service, planned and participated in the White House Conference on Partnerships and Philanthropy in 2000, and served as strategic advisor to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invite. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.