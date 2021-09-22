Cribbage Club results

21 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown for a fun night of cribbage. First place: Dan BenDavid with a 11/5 +95 card. Second place: Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5 +49 card. Third place: Jack Silvia with a 10/4 +54 card. Fourth place: Albion Alley with a 9/4 +17 card. Fifth place: George Giosmas with a 9/4 +38 card.

We awarded three 24-point hands and the group as a whole had 11 skunks (winning greater than 30 points).

We meet every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. The doors open at 5:30 pm, and the play starts at 6 pm sharp. If you like cribbage, come on by and check us out.

Correction for last week: Mary Alice Russell is the player who was in first place.