Edgartown: Annual Brunch Run/Walk

As people continue to travel to our tiny isle for weekend adventures, we ventured the other direction this week and headed to UMass Amherst for a few days. While I despised college my freshman year and strongly disliked it my sophomore year, I loved every single thing about Western Mass., and by junior year, college had grown on me. But as we wandered around there this weekend, I looked at all the baby faces and wondered was I really that young when I went there? They look like kids and can’t possibly live responsibly and independently, right? And yet there they were being responsible students, just like I was a few hundred years ago. I still love it out there with all my heart and would return there in a heartbeat. It was so hard to come home on Sunday and face grownup reality. I thoroughly enjoyed being lost in nostalgia for a few days.

The Third Annual Martha’s Vineyard Brunch Run/Walk 5K and 10K will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8 am and is presented by the Edgartown Board of Trade. This unique race offers stunning scenery through Katama as well as a delicious brunch offering.

The race offers both 5K and 10K USATF-sanctioned courses which are flat and fast, and the 10K course runs along scenic Atlantic Drive right by the ocean. Immediately following the race, runners can enjoy a post-race “Brunch” party with “over the top” brunch nibbles provided by Katama General Store and refreshing beverages presented by our Everybody Water, FitVine Wines, and WashAShore Beer Co.

All participants will receive brunch, a T-shirt, and custom commemorative brunch glass. Medals will be awarded to the top finisher in each running race category. Proceeds from this event support the continuing economic recovery of the Edgartown Board of Trade business members. Sponsors include Winnetu Oceanside Resort, FitVine Wines. Martha’s Vineyard Bank, Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, Katama General Store, Everybody Water, Donnelly + Co., Stratford Capital Group, Hob Knob Hotel, Island Spirit Kayak, Patrick Ahearn Architect, Lululemon, Milhench, the Edgar Hotel, Town MV, the Mailroom, Sea Spa Salon, Martha’s Vineyard Insurance, Chappy Chips, and Kismet Outfitters. To sign up for the race visit bit.ly/3AtmEaf.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to my cousin, Kelly Mannering Coscarella, who celebrated turning 50 on Sept. 20 by going skydiving, Lyuba Avramova and Bonnie Deitz on Sept. 19, Jane Ford on Sept. 23, Tara Sykes and Heidi McDonough on Sept. 23, and William Rigali, Brenda Brown, and Christina Belinsky on Sept. 24.

Island schools are in need of substitute teachers. I know in Edgartown, at least, we hired many of the folks who would sub for us last year so now we have no one left in the sub pool. If you would be interested in subbing in Edgartown or any of the schools, please contact the superintendent’s office.

I heard that the ceremony this past weekend dedicating the Edgartown School in Ed Jerome’s honor was lovely and I’m sorry to have missed it. If you’re like me, you’ve seen a lot of photos of the event splashed across various social media platforms. Thank you to the committee that had this vision and moved forward with the plan. Ed did a lot of wonderful things for our school and our community. It’s wonderful to honor him in this way.

Remember that Oct. 8 is a day off for school kids Island-wide; teachers work that day but kids have a four-day weekend. Mark your calendars so you don’t inadvertently send those kids into school that day.

Edgartown School parent-teacher conferences are set for Oct. 26, 28, and Nov. 1. As we get closer, you should receive a message with the link to login and set up your appointments, so be on the lookout for an email or text.

That about does it. I’m falling asleep while I type. Have a wonderful week, spread kindness, treat each other well, and wear your masks.

