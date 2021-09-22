Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 13 – 17, 2021

Aquinnah

Sept. 15, Red Gate Farm LLC sold 0 Moshup Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $10,000,000.

Chilmark

Sept. 15, James Gollin sold 12 Peaked Hill Road to James L. Keef, trustee of DKB Realty Trust, for $1,750,000.

Sept. 15, Alison H. Oakes, trustee of Alison H. Oakes Trust, and Laura L. Dorfman, trustee of Laura L. Dorfman Trust, sold 22 Tabor Hills to William E. Rykowski and Catherine C. Rykowski for $1,775,000.

Sept. 17, Cecily Lang Koojman sold 0 Menemsha Inn Road to Robert R. Labaree and Frences A. Labaree, trustee of Frances A. Labaree 2020 Irrevocable Family Trust and Frances A. Labaree 2006 Trust, Aaron Lang Labaree, Hannah Rose Labaree, and Sophie Elizabeth Labaree for $4,975,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 14, Erwin P. Gomez sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 411 Week 25 to Selina Calingo for $20,000.

Sept. 16, Michael W. Hand sold 0 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road Lot 2 to Sarah-Malissa King for $529,000.

Sept. 17, Alex Alexander sold 248 Upper Main St. to Rovers MV House LLC for $1,625,000.

Sept. 17, Alex Alexander sold 250 Upper Main St. to Skiffs MV House LLC for $1,625,000.

Sept. 17, Anthony Williams sold 26 Caleb Pond Road to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of Chappy Nest Realty Trust, for $3,150,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 13, Rhonda Ann Debettencourt sold 141 New York Ave. to Russell Debettencourt for $200,000.

Sept. 15, John C. O’Neil, trustee of Four Davis Avenue Nominee Trust and South Street Realty Trust, and John J. Feitelberg, trustee of Four Davis Avenue Nominee Trust, sold 4 Davis Ave. to Ronelle J. Holloman and Monett Ewing for $1,071,500.

Sept. 15, John C. O’Neil, trustee of Four Davis Avenue Nominee Trust and South Street Realty Trust, and John J. Feitelberg, trustee of Four Davis Avenue Nominee Trust, sold 0 South Street to Ronelle J. Holloman and Monett Ewing for $1,071,500.

Sept. 16, Robert M. Dewey III, Grant G. Dewey, and Bradley M. Dewey sold 14R Temahigan Ave. to Gregg S. Clickstein, trustee of Grasshopper Realty Trust, for $6,500,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 17, Samuel Kingsbury Millet sold 0 State Road to Troy A. Maciel for $830,000.

Sept. 17, Robert F. Coyle Jr. and Valerie L. Coyle sold 81 Fuller Road to Edward N. Luetz and Amelia K. Luetz for $1,435,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 13, Stillpoint Meadows LLC sold 5 Stillpoint Meadows Road to Cynthia Cavanaro and William Cavanaro for $3,325,000.

Sept. 15, John T. Dutton sold 91 Charles Neck Way to Andrew R. McElhinney for $695,000.

Sept. 17, Douglas J. Janacek and Regina Janacek sold 149 Charles Neck Way to Ari Quenton Fitzgerald and Maria Guadalupe Carmona for $1,859,000.