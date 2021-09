Spread aromatic joy with your cooking this fall with the monthly Spice Club through the Vineyard Haven library. For September, the spotlight is on mesquite, an autumn-hued smoky seasoning. Receive a sample packet and a tip sheet, try it in a recipe of your choice, then join everyone on Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7 pm. For details, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.