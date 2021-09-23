Tisbury police investigating vandalized vehicles

Tisbury police are investigating a string of vehicles that were vandalized in the area of Five Corners and downtown Vineyard Haven.

Officer Nick Sidoti told The Times police are asking anyone who has discovered vehicle damage in the area or has any information to contact the police station. So far the police are aware of three vehicles that have been damaged, but believe there may be more. The vehicles were believed to be vandalized between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“Anything from minor to major damage,” Sidoti said of the damage to the vehicles. “We are actively investigating.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police station at 508-696-4240 or the communications center at 508-693-1212.