Flag with profanity taken down after complaints

A flag that included a profanity before President Joe Biden’s name flew from a boat in Oak Bluffs Harbor Saturday prompting several passersby to complain.

Oak Bluffs harbormaster Todd Alexander told The Times that while the harbormaster’s office doesn’t get involved in politics, the profanity on the flag prompted him to speak to the boat owner to have it taken down.

“He took it down,” Alexander said. “Very, very slowly.”

Alexander said political flags and signs were a rare occurrence in the harbor, until the most recent election cycle. He didn’t know if there was a written rule against it.

“Once it has a swear word, that’s the line we say take it down,” he said. “They know not to do it again because next time they make a reservation, they won’t get one.”