Joyce Ann Del Torto

Joyce Ann (Willoughby) Del Torto, 76, of Florida and formerly of Oak Bluffs, died on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021, at the Royal Cotuit Nursing Home in Mashpee. She was the mother of Gina deBettencourt (Alan), Dianna Del Torto, Angela Del Torto, and Dominick (“Nick”) Del Torto (Laurie).

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 to 11 am at Chapman Funerals, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, with a funeral service at 11 am and burial following in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Island Housing Trust, P.O. Box 779, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or at ihtmv.org/donate.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.