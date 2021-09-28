Rallying for reproductive freedom

Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard will be holding a rally on Saturday to demand “an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on women’s reproductive freedom.” The rally will take place at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven at 11 am. This is one of over 600 events occurring across the U.S. as a part of a “national day of action” to protect reproductive rights. These events come as the Supreme Court is set to begin oral arguments on Oct. 4 “that will determine the future of abortion rights for all Americans,” according to the press release.