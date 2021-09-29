Aquinnah: Indigenous Peoples Day

It’s about time! The first annual Indigenous Peoples Day will be held at Felix Neck on Monday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 4 pm. This is a collaboration between the Aquinnah Cultural Center and Sassafras Earth Education. The event will be a celebration to honor Wampanoag ancestors and their legacy. There will be speakers and music, including drumming. Donations are welcome.

The Chilmark Store closed this past Saturday, I so enjoyed not having to go all the way to West Tisbury for a few groceries but am very grateful that we have Juli Vanderhoop and her bakery here in Aquinnah, as she also carries some essential groceries. Also, Croissant Sundays are amazing if you have not been yet, you must go! This will be the last weekend of the Chilmark Tavern. They will be open for takeout on Thursday and dine-in on Friday and Saturday. Their last night will be Saturday, Oct. 2.

Pathways is gearing up for another season of arts in the off-season. This Friday, Oct. 1, they will hold a silent dance party at Owen Park in Vineyard Haven as part of First Friday. From 9 to 11 pm, you can dance to the sounds of DJ Flavya. Their Tuesday night writers’ series is back online from 7 to 9 pm every Tuesday via Zoom, go to pathwaysmv.org for more information.

Ladyfest M.V. returns to Oak Bluffs this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 11 pm, female bands will be rocking the streets. The mainstage is outside of the Ritz and the second stage is at Post Office Square. There will be food, dancing, and good times. There are going to be some amazing performers including Kate Taylor, The Outskirts, Missis Biskis, Jemima James, Rose Guerin and many more. Proceeds will benefit Connect to End Violence; details can be found on the Ladyfest MV Facebook page.

ACE-MV has some wonderful sounding classes beginning this week and next. Lots of business-oriented classes and some just for fun. Go to acemv.org for all their offerings.

The Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, which is the local arm of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, is now accepting applications for grants for the 2021-2022 season. Grant applications are due on Oct. 15. Applications and instructions can be found at massculturalcouncil.org. This is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, the Local Cultural Council (LCC) program enriches the cultural life of all cities and towns in Massachusetts. The program supports 6,000 cultural programs that include everything from field trips to lectures, festivals, and dance performances. If you have a project that serves your community and need help funding it, apply today.

Happy Birthday to Sandra Melkonian on Oct. 1, Jim Feiner on Oct. 2, and Trudy Garvin on Oct. 3.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.