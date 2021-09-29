Court Report: Sept. 20 – 23, 2021

Sept. 20

Jenica Leemew, Oak Bluffs; 01/02/1983, malicious destruction of property: continued to pre-trial conference.

Sept. 22

Edward H. Tuzik, Oak Bluffs; 10/14/1968, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial conference with further condition of no abuse towards alleged victim.

Sept. 23

Nicholas A. Daiuto, Manchester, Conn.; 02/09/1994, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failed to stop/yield, speeding, in possession of Class E drug: continued to pre-trial conference.