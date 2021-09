1 of 4

George Degen and Sarah Bischoff snagged the top spots in the men’s and women’s races of the Martha’s Vineyard Marathon on Saturday.

Degen, 29, of Cambridge, got first place in the men’s race with a 2:27:13 time. Bischoff, 26, of Arlington, Va., snagged first place in the women’s race with a 3:18:54.71 finish time.

A gaggle of runners showed up despite the soggy weather Saturday for the Boston Marathon–qualifying race.