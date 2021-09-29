Edgartown: Fall fun at Farm Institute

I’m so far behind schedule this week. I’ve had a little bug problem in my kitchen, thanks to the dry dog food, and I’ve been working very hard to get rid of them. It’s not easy to rid yourself of such critters and even after they’re gone, there’s still that feeling about whether or not they are “really” gone. Contrary to its current appearance with dishes, glasses, mugs, and small appliances and pots and pans everywhere but in the actual cupboards, my kitchen is incredibly clean and sanitized right now. But I still live in fear of those little demon bugs. Yuk. Fingers crossed. Oh, and by the way, I will never, ever, have any kind of dry foods in the cabinets or on counters again. They will be in the fridge or freezer from now on. And the dog food is in a bin outside on the porch.

A very special birthday wish goes out to my niece, Evie, this week, as she turned 21 on Sept. 27. It’s so hard to believe that our kids are all adults now; Evie is the daughter of my sister, Pam, and her husband Phil Fleisher. I hope you had a great day, Evie.

Other birthday wishes this week go out to Todd Hollister, Raynard Scott, Lucy Ulyatt, and Maggie Sarmiento on Sept. 28, Petra Stojakovic on Sept. 29, Kim Craig Schwartz and Abigail Chandler on Oct. 1, and Erin Simmons, Sandy Joyce, and Tricia Willoughby on Oct. 2.

Looking for something to do this Friday? It’s First Friday in Vineyard Haven starting at 4 pm. It’s an evening of art, music, shopping, food, and inspiration as Vineyard Haven opens its doors to celebrate from 4 to 8 pm at Owen Park.

The Farm Institute is offering Fun on the Farm on Saturday, from 11 am until 2 pm, with pumpkin picking, wagon rides to see Morning Glory’s cows, squash bowling, kid’s crafts, pumpkin decorating, and of course, lots of fun with barnyard animals. One small pumpkin is included per child’s ticket. Additional pumpkins can be purchased on-site. Preregistration required at this for-fee event.This is a weather dependent program and will not run in inclement weather. You will be notified by 8 am on the day of by email if this program will not run.

The Edgartown School Curriculum Nights are on Oct. 5th and 6th. K-4 and Unified Arts are on the 5th from 6 until 8 pm, and 5th through 8th and UA’s are on the 6th from 6 until 7:30 pm. These events are via Zoom. Check out the school website for details and schedule.

The island schools are still looking for substitute teachers. If you are interested, contact the superintendent’s office for applications and details. It’s a great way to make some extra money and is super necessary to help with coverage.

Ladyfest, the annual female-fueled arts and music festival that raises awareness and funds for Connect to End Violence, will return once again to downtown Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 pm until 11 pm. The event features musical artists from many genres, including rock, soul, electronic, and pop, and it benefits Connect, the local nonprofit that aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and assist victims in need. The event is free to the public, but donations can be made in-person on the night of the event or online at ladyfestmv.com.

I’m going to wrap this up here because I am very late with the column this week. Got some news to share? Email me at ggardnermv@gmail.com and I’ll include it in the next column. Have a great week. Be safe. Wear your masks.

