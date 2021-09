Pick pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, hop on a wagon ride to see all sorts of cows, delight in a game of squash bowling, create autumn crafts, decorate pumpkins, and visit with barnyard animals. All this and more can be found at the Farm Institute in Edgartown on the next two weekends, from 11 am to 2 pm. To register, visit thetrustees.org/tfi, or call 508-627-7007.