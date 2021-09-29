M.V. Center for Living: Family Caregiver & Dementia Support Services

Individualized support to meet your specific caregiving needs and challenges. Long-term caregiving, whether for a parent, spouse, or friend, can be stressful and put a caregiver’s own health at risk. The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, provides information and referral to programs and services in support of your caregiving efforts, and meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience.

It’s for any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard, particularly those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

Program staff

Our staff is professionally trained, and has personal experience with the rewards and challenges of caregiving. We understand the complexity of managing someone’s needs at home, and the impact of these responsibilities on family dynamics.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

memory screenings

caregiver counseling

habilitation therapy **

information and referral

family meeting facilitation

Alzheimer’s/dementia education and support

Fee for service

Please call for information. Our goal is to provide affordable family support services to any caregiver in need of support. If you feel you are unable to afford the fee, please let us know, and there may be scholarship assistance available.

Caregiver counseling

We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

** Habilitation therapy

Habilitation Therapy is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. Habilitation strengthens an individual’s current abilities to improve and maintain functional independence. Learn how to simplify tasks and help your loved one participate more fully in his/her own care, and be an active participant in life. The habilitation approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces caregiver stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia caregiver support group

The dementia caregiver support group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Contact the Family Caregiver Support Program at 508-939-9440. More information at mvcenter4living.org.