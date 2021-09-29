if you can make a poem today I will read it

By Valerie Sonnenthal

perhaps it’s like making the bed

needing to care all is pulled tight

clear corners edges sharp

despite soft layers of summer quilts

Pakistani blankets that crossed the Hindu Kush

words squeeze themselves into air

a mind distracted notices shadows

while words continue to escape

a friend’s family made it to Kabul

and may die trying to get to the airport

prayers are like poems, some unwritten

hushed like breath, when that is the last freedom

you have, maybe the poem does not matter

maybe making the poem is an act

that can save your life or just your soul

or end it, words having the power

to transport, to recognize the living

to be erased, forgotten as so many

are disappeared, a fate worse than any poem

can you make a poem today

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.