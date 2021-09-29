Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 20 – 24, 2021

Edgartown

Sept. 20, Andre J. Guerini Jr. and Marie V. Guerini, trustees of Guerini Family Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 415 Week 23 for $6,500.

Sept. 20, Michael W. Hand sold 0 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road Lot 1 to Kenneth E. Handy for $360,000.

Sept. 21, James Bailey and Helyn Bailey sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 409 Week 36 to David R. Ogar, Gregory T. Ogar, and Lauren M. Olson for $3,000.

Sept. 22, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 404 Week 18 to Amy C. Morgan for $1,000.

Sept. 22, Frederick M. Condon and Carlene J. Gatting sold 26 Cow Bay Road to Cowbay Holdings LLC for $12,145,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 23, Jeremy Emerson Burnett, trustee of Burnett Realty Trust, sold 45 Lagoon Road to David S. Koberg and Kathleen H. Koberg for $900,000.

Sept. 24, Zachary Charter sold 106 Eastville Ave. to Family Run Properties PLLC and Robert J. Bonsignore, trustee of RJB Realty Trust, for $1,469,500.

Sept. 24, Lisa Tveit Cottrell, trustee of Lisa Tveit Cottrell Family Revocable Trust, sold 21 Tower Ridge Road to James E. Thomas II and Jennifer Hippolyte-Thomas for $1,650,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 21, Rachael Settler and Carl Friis, trustees of Clayton Friis 2018 Revocable Trust, sold 36 Bramble Path to Scott M. Fish and Allison M. Fish for $739,000.

Sept. 23, William D. Streckler and Nancy W. Streckler sold 243 Lamberts Cove Road to Jan H. Rosenfeld for $7,250,000.