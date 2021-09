1 of 2

Hike the trails on the beautiful Chilmark coastline and read a story that is posted along the way in the Trustees’ StoryWalk at Menemsha Hills. Pages from the book “Breathe and Be” by Kate Coombs are on the Harris Loop, starting at the parking lot and ending at Prospect Hill. The trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset. For a map, visit thetrustees.org/place/menemsha-hills.