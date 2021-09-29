Tisbury: ‘Two Wings to Heaven’

Heard on Main Street: Squirrels are nature’s little speed bumps.

It was nice to have a call from Alan Wilder. He said he only spent three days at Cuttyhunk last year, so he is changing his residence from Gosnold to our fine town. In these days of masks and such, a familiar voice and a brief conversation is such an enjoyable pleasure.

I waited all summer before I finally found out why my car A/C wasn’t working. My best neighbor checked out all the liquids and then found out that sometimes the engine needs a boost of Freon. It is amazing what I don’t know these days.

Today I was muttering under my breath as I opened a bottle of Tylenol for arthritis. It not only had a tight security plastic wrap, but also a seal under the cap that had to be cut off. Then I remembered. Many years ago, I was in the hospital for something that caused me a lot of pain. I was quite indignant when the doctor came in. I asked him how he could dare to prescribe Tylenol for me. Just a week before a woman had died from poison put into a bottle later found to have been tampered with in the store where she’d purchased it. Of course, the doctor himself became indignant, insisting I should know better than to question hospital procedure.

At least I no longer muttered to myself about the problems of opening this bottle.

Equality under the law, without reference to gender, is one of the basic human rights recognized by the United Nations and also should be in all of the United States. If women do not have the right to make our own medical decisions, then we are not full citizens with all the privileges of adult human beings. It’s that simple. Join the rest of the community on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 am at Five Corners in support of women’s basic human rights. Signs and masks are encouraged.

Bart Jarek, Duncan Caldwell, and Fred Hotchkiss invite us all to celebrate Fossil Day 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 6 pm, at the Tabernacle. It’s a free science lesson for everyone. tPoets, take note: The Martha’s Vineyard Poetry Reading Group meets monthly on Zoom to discuss poems and poets. Their next meeting is at 10 am on Monday, Oct. 4, when they will be discussing Dylan Thomas. Sign up for library events with amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Also, at 4 pm on Monday, Oct. 4, enjoy a virtual poetry reading with the Cleaveland House Poets, considered to be the longest-running poetry group in New England. Begun by Dionis Coffin Riggs in 1963 in the parlor of her family home in West Tisbury, the group continues to meet bi-weekly all year. Their latest publication is “In the Company of Poets: Cleaveland House Poets Anthology 2021.”

You can learn more about the Vineyard Haven library addition and donate as well on their website: vhlibrarybuildingfund.org. No town funds are being used for this project, which will benefit all of us.

If you are looking for something to read, the West Tisbury library has a bookcase out in front with lots of free paperbacks looking for a home.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is offering live theater on the Patricia Neal Stage on Oct. 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30 pm. See “Two Wings to Heaven,” the story of Bessie Coleman. You will need proof of vaccination. Tickets are on sale now, call 508-696-6306 or visit mvplayhouse.org.

Heard on Main Street: Never laugh at your spouse’s choices. You are one of them.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.