Learn to prepare pumpkin and apple macaroni and cheese topped with a blue cheese crumble in chef Chris Look’s latest cooking class. Join him via Zoom as he creates this imaginative dish full of sweet and savory autumn flavors on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 6:30 pm. To sign up and receive the recipe, email the Edgartown library, programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.