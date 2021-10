Discover the secrets of a happy and healthy garden with in-person workshops by Roxanne Kapitan of Garden Wisdom. Learn how to use a wide variety of plants, build soil health, conserve water, reduce erosion, and much more. The next class is on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 12 to 1:30 pm. For details and to register through Island Grown Initiative, visit igimv.org/events, or call 508-687-9062.