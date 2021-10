Enjoy a brisk autumn hike around the West Chop loop. Join others in the community who meet at the Vineyard Haven library every Wednesday at 5:30 pm to walk the loop, which is about 3 miles long and not hilly. Along the way, you can chat about books or other great finds at the library. No sign-up is needed. For more information, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.