Cribbage Club results

Twenty-six members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown for a fun night of cribbage on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The results are as follows: George Giosmas came in first place with a powerful grand slam 13/6 + 87 card; Collin Evanson came in second with a 11/5 + 87 card; third place went to Vicki Thurber with a 10/4 + 53 card; Bo Picard came in fourth with a 9/4 + 73 card; Dennis von Mehren was fifth with a 9/4 + 65 card, and Bill Russell placed sixth with a 9/4 + 56 card.

The club awarded five 24-point hands and the group as a whole had 12 skunks (winning greater than 30 points).

If you love cribbage, come by and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the Edgartown American Legion Hall, doors open at 5:30 and play starts at 6 pm sharp.