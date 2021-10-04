Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 2021

Aquinnah

Sept. 27, Kurt A. Knowles sold 0 East Pasture Road to Molly Ann Carey and Kevin Michael Shea for $525,000.

Chilmark

Sept. 27, Crick Hill LLC sold 0 Church Pasture Way to Michael H. Lynch and Monique F. Lynch for $1,220,000.

Sept. 28, Charles F. Parker, Elizabeth W. Parker, Jeffrey Bruce Dawson, and Emily Fox Dawson sold 24 Blacksmith Valley Road, 0 State Road, and Quista Access Pond to Douglas Liman for $5,000,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 28, O. Stevens Leland Jr. and Timothy Leland, trustees of O. S. Leland Real Estate Trust, sold 31 Pocha Road Extension to Pocha Partners LLC for $2,475,000.

Sept. 29, Glenda I. Medeiros sold 3 Duarte Circle to Millers Unlimited Properties LLC for $1,450,000.

Sept. 30, Diane G. Drake and Gary C. Albertson, trustees of Ronald R. Drake 2008 Revocable Trust, sold 2 Pradas Way to 2 Pradas Way LLC for $1,655,000.

Sept. 30, Blossom Dacosta and Mark Dacosta sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 401 Week 16 to Polly Tatum for $1,700.

Sept. 30, Rita E. Spence sold 22 Herring Creek Road to Otter Cove LLC for $1,300,000.

Sept. 30, Jane R. Chittick, the individual and trustee of Jane R. Chittick Living Trust, sold 113 Upper Main Street to PQ113 Holdings LLC for $2,195,000.

Oct. 1, Alan O. Wilson and Althea G. Wilson sold 16 Green Pastures Road to Frank Joseph Walter III and Marguerite Mudd Walter for $2,230,000.

Oct. 1, Jill J. Karp sold 11 Motick Trail to Sean McHale and Karin Risi for $7,400,000.

Oct. 1, Dale P. Carter sold 59 Dike Bridge Road to 59 Dike Bridge Road LLC for $1,150,000.

Oct. 1, Joseph R. Pastore and Christopher D. Soverns sold 59 Chase Road to Derek A. Bower and Colleen Bower for $799,000.

Oct. 1, MSK LLC sold 52 Robinson Road to Timothy Christopher Hall and Christina Tavella Hall for $2,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 30, Cinderella Cottage MV LLC sold 26 Pequot Ave. to Timothy W. Steele and Elizabeth F. Steele for $2,250,000.

Sept. 30, George J. Tuccelli Jr., trustee of Louis A. Iacoviello Family Irrevocable Trust and Elena M. Iacoviello Family Irrevocable Trust, and Elena M. Iacoviello and Louis A. Iacoviello, trustees of Celia F. Tuccelli Irrevocable Trust, sold 37 Pocasset Ave. and 35 Pocasset Ave. to Pocasset LLC for $1,250,000.

Oct. 1, Raymond N. Phillips and the Estate of Bernice E. Phillips sold 0 Chickawaukie Street to David Glenn and Devin Glenn for $475,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 28, Ima Pravdova sold 23 Warner St. to Lisa T. Cottrell for $1,005,000.

Sept. 28, Renzulli Properties LLC sold 212 Tashmoo Ave. to Joseph Zenga, Jessica Ann Zenga, Joseph T. Zenga, and Margaret Zenga for $1,300,000.

Sept. 28, Dennis Eaton and Sarah Eaton sold 0 Harborside Landing Condo Unit 69 Week 23 to Ritha Sawyer for $485.

West Tisbury

Sept. 28, Marcia W. Macgillivray and Donald Macgillivray sold 89 Pin Oak Circle to Martha Macgillivray for $270,000.

Sept. 29, Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of 56 Willow Tree Hollow Realty Trust, sold 56 Willow Tree Hollow to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of WT Island Nominee Realty Trust, for $1,050,000.

Sept. 30, Joyce A. Silberling, trustee of Silberling Family Realty Trust, sold 10 Trotters Lane to Rachel Simmons for $1,310,500.

Sept. 30, Joseph H. Turney and Laurie A. Turney sold 7 Stoney Hill Road to Deborah R.G. Westervelt, trustee of Seven Stoney Hill Realty Trust, for $2,495,000.