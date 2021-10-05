Arnold L. Reisman (“Arnie”), 79, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021. He was the husband of Paula Lyons.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, at 12 pm, at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arnie’s memory can be made to the ACLU Foundation of Massachusetts, 211 Congress St., Boston, MA 02110, online at aclum.org, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, P.O. Box 2452, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, online at mvplayhouse.org.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.