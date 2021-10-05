Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosts Appraisal Day with Skinner Inc.

1 of 2

Skinner Auction House is coming back to the museum for another day of exciting appraisals on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 am to 3 pm. According to a press release from the museum, items may be consigned for sale by Skinner with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the museum. Skinner CEO Karen Keane and director Kerry Shrives will be on hand to evaluate prized objects.

Founded more than four decades ago, Skinner offers more than 60 auctions each year. The auctions reach an international audience with unique, rare, and beautiful items in dozens of categories, including the fine and decorative arts, jewelry, modern design, musical instruments, science and technology, wine, and many others. Drawing on the expertise of its specialists and its personalized service, the auction house works with individuals, institutions, and estate settlement professionals to attract items from across New England, the country, and the world.

Keane brings her lifelong passion for art, antiques, and the study of material culture to Skinner’s business. In addition to running the company, the release says, Keane is also one of the firm’s most versatile appraisers, the release states, possessing a broad knowledge of furniture, and fine and decorative arts. Her specialty areas include American furniture and decorative arts, Americana, and folk art.

Shrives has more than 20 years of experience as an appraiser and auctioneer of fine arts and antiques, having joined Skinner as a cataloger in the European furniture and decorative arts department in 1989. From 1993 until 2011, Kerry was the director of the discovery department, overseeing monthly auctions of eclectic, affordable estate furnishings and decorative arts. In 1994, she established the Judaica department, giving Skinner the distinction of being one of the few auction houses specializing in antique Judaica.

Appraisal Day will take place in the Morgan Learning Center at the M.V. Museum. Appointments must be made in advance. Appraisal of one item is $15 or three items will be appraised for $40. Call Savannah at 508-627-4441, ext. 127 to reserve an appointment slot. Note that masks are required for all attendees.