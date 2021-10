Rebecca J. (Grillo) Gonsalves, 69, of Vineyard Haven, died on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after an illness. She was the beloved mother of Amy M. Gonsalves of Milford.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress St., Milford. Please visit edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book.