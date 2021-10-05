Tisbury: Library Building Fund

Heard on Main Street: The Goblins will get you if you don’t watch out.

Don’t miss Fossil Day 2021 at the Tabernacle, a free educational event for all ages. Bring your own fossil to share with experts from Yale and Harvard on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 6 pm. Definitely wear masks and keep social distance. You must be vaccinated or Covid-negative.

Bring in what you have found. I have some things my husband found over the years. I should take one in. I think one is supposed to have been used as an axe by the Wampanoag. Yours may be anything or an arrowhead or what some experts call an FLR. That stands for funny looking rock, but you only learn by experience. And just imagine what others may bring in.

I find it very difficult to find out how to get the booster shot. The hospital says wait, but it has been nearly eight months since my second shot. Supposedly the vaccine wears off in six months. How do you know?

Keep wearing your mask, whether vaccinated or not. You know the life you save may be mine, or yours. So I think it is necessary.

Just had a wonderful visit with old friends, one now living in Omaha and one in Vermont. Somehow, it’s as if we never parted. What a good feeling to reconnect. Sometimes we forget to count these blessings in the busyness we make of our lives.

Moira Silva is teaching a Memoir Class at West Tisbury library. She is a wonderful teacher and soon will offer a class through ACE M.V. She recently gave us a list of possible topics to help you think of what to write about. One of these was “Beds I have slept in.” While I had to laugh, it reminded me that my mother used to love to move furniture — and my bedroom — all the time. Once I even came home from school to be told, “That’s not your room now. You are now upstairs in the back.”

I am sure it is very clear that I am a fan of our Island libraries. They each offer us so much.

You must know the Vineyard Haven library has received an offer of a fund, doubling your donation, to the Library Building Fund, good until Dec. 31. So, now is the time if you were considering this. Our library needs the space, as anyone who has even been to one of the wonderful programs they provide would know.

Our library also offers some wonderful Zoom programs, including a new one on training your dog with Islander Brian Luce showing you need more than love to train your dog. He will share the Psychology of Dog Training at 6 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 27. For this and for more on the programs, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

You may know they’ve been offering a popular Chess Club, welcoming all ages and abilities. They’ve been meeting Saturday at 4 pm in the courtyard, weather permitting.

The Oak Bluffs library has a virtual Beginners Chess for all Ages on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 pm. They also have a virtual program on Identity Theft and Scams from 12 to 1 pm on Friday, Oct. 29. Email ccooney@clamsnet.org for access.

Edgartown is offering a virtual program called Ask Mike the Appraiser on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 pm. You can get more information from the Edgartown library. It seems a long time from now, so you have time to find that painting or figurine you were wondering about.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.