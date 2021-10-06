Golf tournament was a success

To the Editor:

On Sunday, Oct. 3, smiling faces, warm temperatures, and a favorable breeze greeted a sold-out course of golfers for the 33rd annual Big Golf Fore Kids Tournament at the Mink Meadows Golf Club, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands. Patti Leighton, from the platinum tournament sponsor Martha’s Vineyard Bank, as well as being a BBBS advisory board member, welcomed golfers and gave sendoff remarks affirming MV Bank’s decades-long support of the Big Golf Fore Kids Tournament and the bank’s belief in the power of mentoring relationships. In addition, Christa Danilowicz, senior philanthropy officer, and Stanley Startzell, golf committee chair, extended their thanks to the many sponsors and donors who made this day possible.

With a net score of 55.5, Tom Juster, Ray LaPorte, Luke Murphy, and Bob Ogden took home net first place, with Finn Briggs, Elliot Couts, Mark Cronin, and Brad Simpkins scoring a 62 and taking home gross first place. Second place, with a score of 57.75, was the team of James Brennan, Rick Harvey, Nick Lacey, and Jeff Stone. Third place awards went to Dave Addazio, Kathy and Bill Callahan, Mike Cassidy, and Leslie Look, with a score of 57.8. Unfortunately, no one took home the hole in one prize, a 2021 Toyota, sponsored by Tufankjian Toyota of Braintree.

Post-play lunch was provided by Truly Scrumptious catering, while golfers had a final chance to get their raffle tickets secured. In place of a traditional mission speaker, regional director J.R. Mell took to the mic to thank the golfers for their steadfast support of BBBS during an unprecedented year and a half. Mell noted that the agency would be focusing all its efforts during the next six months on the urgent need for male mentors, which has caused wait times for boys seeking a Big Brother to reach nearly 500 days. He encouraged everyone in attendance to engage their networks in this urgent need.

This year’s tournament raised more than $31,000 for the BBBS program on Martha’s Vineyard, the largest amount in the tournament’s 33-year history. The event would not have been possible without the tireless work of the golf committee: Stanley Startzell, Patti Leighton, Al Woollacott, Marcia Smith, and Ken Andrichik. In addition, BBBS would like to extend a special thanks to Allan Menne, golf pro at Mink Meadows, who ensured a great day of golfing. To learn more about BBBSCCI and how you can get involved, please visit CapeBigs.org or call 508-827-8170.

J.R. Mell, executive director

BBBSCCI