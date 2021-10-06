Jenna Lambert promoted by The Times

Jenna Lambert has been promoted to director of ad sales and marketing at the Martha’s Vineyard Times.

Lambert grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and attended Keene State College for a degree in journalism. She joined The Times in 2018 to work in ad sales, and to contribute articles to the newspaper and to Edible Vineyard Magazine. She found her niche in sales and marketing, and looks forward to continuing to help grow the many print and digital publications produced here at The Times.

“Local journalism is so incredibly and increasingly important, and working for the community I grew up in and promoting the local businesses that are so close to my heart is very fulfilling,” Lambert said. “Not to mention how wonderful the team I get to work with every day is.”

Lambert lives in Vineyard Haven with her partner Zach Sylvia, their two dogs, one cat, and 50,000 issues of the Martha’s Vineyard Times. Her parents Joanne and Jeff Lambert of Oak Bluffs couldn’t be more excited to have their daughter growing her life and career back on the Island, and for their longtime beloved newspaper at that.