MVRHS golfers beat D-Y, qualify for state tournament

The MVRHS golf team clinched a berth in the MIAA state tournament after defeating Dennis-Yarmouth on Tuesday afternoon at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs. The Vineyarders (7-2 overall, 4-2 Cape & Islands Atlantic Division) outscored the Dolphins using the Stableford scoring system, 144-54.

Golfers scored eight points for an eagle, six for birdies, four for par, two for bogeys, and one point for double bogeys. Vineyarder Richie Combra shot a 39, and compiled a match-high 28 points. Jake Glasgow (27 points), Ryan Harding (26), and Nick Ben David (25) each carded a 40 on the day.

“In general, we played well today,” Vineyard Coach Doug DeBettencourt said. “We’ve been struggling with our scores, so it was nice to see our scores come down.”

Sunday, on a picture-perfect day at the Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown, the Vineyarders welcomed Cape and Island League schools Barnstable, Dennis-Yarmouth, Falmouth, Monomoy, Nauset, Sandwich, and Sturgis East, plus their old Eastern Athletic Conference rivals Bishop Feehan, Bishop Stang, and Somerset-Berkley, for the annual Vineyard Invitational.

Four golfers competed for each school, with the top three scores counting toward the final total.

Bishop Stang was the runaway winner, scoring 222 to best the field by a whopping 24 strokes. The top three Spartans shot 72, 74, and 76. Martha’s Vineyard tied Bishop Feehan for second at 246. Richie Combra shot a 79 to lead MV, followed by Jacob Silvia (82), Jake Glasgow (85) and Nick Ben David (86).

“We had a wonderful day,” Coach DeBettencourt said. “The Cape and Islands League want to thank the Vineyard Golf Club for putting this event on.”

Prior to the Invitational, on Sept. 30, the Vineyarders played against Nauset in an Atlantic Division match at the Captains Golf Course in Brewster. Nauset freshman Zach Martin carded a scary-good 33 to lift the Warriors to a 251-260 win. Jake Glasgow shot 41 and Richie Combra, 42, for MV.

Counting a match at Sturgis East on Wednesday, the Vineyarders are on the links five of the next seven days. MV plays at Sandwich on Thursday, and travels to Barnstable on Friday before hosting Falmouth at the Vineyard Golf Club on Monday and Barnstable at Farm Neck on Tuesday. Both home matches get underway at 2:45 pm.