MVRHS Sports Wrap-up

Cross-country runs past Barnstable

The Vineyard harriers traveled to Barnstable High School on Tuesday for a Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division meet against the host Red Hawks. The boys swept the top five places to win 15-44, improving to 3-0.

Zach Utz finished first on the 5K course, crossing the line in 16:30. Borja Tolay (16:42), Jonathan Norton (16:50), Daniel Serpa (17:18), and Sam Fetters (17:46) followed Utz, with each recording a personal best time. Duncan Brown (18:39) placed eighth.

Two girls ran for the Vineyarders in the dual meet. Alexa Schroeder placed third (20:46), shattering her previous personal best time, set at the Ocean State Invitational, by 52 seconds. Sara Creato ran ninth in 25:38.

“I’m happy with the way they are progressing, because Barnstable usually has a strong squad,” Coach Joe Schroeder said. “The kids were psyched for this race.”

The Vineyarders meet Falmouth at home for Senior Day on Oct. 12 at 3:30 pm.

Field hockey blanks Brockton, Sturgis West

Coach Becky Nutton’s young Vineyarders posted back-to-back shutouts, starting with a 2-0 win over Sturgis West at MVRHS in Cape and Islands League Lighthouse Division play on Sept. 29.

Junior Andrea Morse scored to give MV the lead, and freshman Izzy Blake netted her first varsity goal to add some insurance. “We were really excited for Izzy to score her first goal,” Coach Nutton said. “Her game is coming along. Every game we see an improvement. She’s really fun to watch.”

The Vineyarders pressured the visitors from the outset, and outshot the Navigators 18-3. “We felt like we were knocking on the door the whole game, and finally we put away a goal, settled, put away a second goal, and started feeling confident,” Nutton said.

In three division games, MV has two wins and a tie. “For us, getting another league win, we’ve got our eyes on the Lighthouse Division,” Nutton said. “We’re taking those games one at a time and making sure that we do our best.”

The Purple kept the momentum rolling in a nonleague match against visiting Brockton on Saturday, and blanked the Boxers, 6-0.

Andrea Morse put MV up 1-0 in the first quarter, Izzy Blake followed with a brace of goals, and Alana Nevin scored the last three Vineyard goals, all in the second half, to notch a natural hat trick. All three goal scorers added an assist, and Julia Sayre earned another with a nice cross on Nevin’s final tally. The Vineyarders (3-5-1) fired 30 shots on the Brockton net, without letting the Boxers get a single salvo in return.

“It was exciting,” Coach Nutton said of the win. “It was really good to have that feeling that we were dominating, and just for them to have confidence in their own game was the biggest takeaway. We moved girls around to look at the field from different positions. We were able to practice transferring the ball, which under high-pressure games they hadn’t found the confidence yet to feel like we can do that as a team, we can work out of tough situations, so against Brockton we did really focus on that. Then, I just want them to have fun. I want them to enjoy that goal feeling, and they really did.”

Boys soccer wins two

The Vineyarders picked up a pair of Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division wins, improving to 3-3-2.

Tuesday afternoon in Falmouth, MV took a 2-0 halftime lead and beat the Clippers, 3-1.

Rhay Rodrigues put the Purple in the lead 12 minutes into the match, stealing the ball after a scramble in the Falmouth box, kicking the ball off a Clipper defender and tucking the ball into the twine.

Two minutes later, Vineyard keeper Matheus Rodrigues made a big save off a Falmouth indirect free kick to preserve the lead.

The teams battled to and fro for the next several minutes until Andrew DaSilva took a Kaio DaSilva feed and put the ball inside the right post with 10 minutes left in the first half, to double the Vineyard lead.

Falmouth cut the lead in half with 10 minutes remaining in the match, but the Vineyarders took control for the duration and put the game away with a stunning strike that Coach John Walsh called “a strong goal of the year candidate.” With the ball played up the left side of the pitch, Lucas Gonzales placed a long cross to Andrew DaSilva, who flicked the ball with his head back to Anthony Dias, who in turn drilled an 18-yard volley into the upper right corner of the goal.

“I felt like we controlled play, for the most part,” Walsh said. “We definitely manufactured more chances, but I would like to see us shoot better. We’re starting to combine very well. We played a very nice small game, but we have to learn to do it in the offensive end a little better. Ryan Koster and Ruairi Mullin had huge games today, as well as Lucas Goncalves. Our goalie [Matheus Rodrigues] made three huge saves to keep Falmouth off the board.”

Last Thursday, the Vineyarders blanked Barnstable, 3-0. Andrew DaSilva scored in the 16th minute with an assist to Kaio DaSilva, who notched a pair of goals — one in the 24th minute and another 12 minutes into the second half. Andrew DaSilva assisted on Kaio’s first, and his brother Arthur DaSilva set up the second.

For Coach Walsh, there was no doubt about who the man of the match was. “Matheus [Rodrigues] had a monster game,” he said. “My goalie was the difference. He had a huge save on a free kick.”

The Vineyarders will try to keep the momentum going on Thursday when Dennis-Yarmouth visits Dan McCarthy Field for a 3 pm kickoff. MV then hits the road for three straight on Friday, Monday, and Wednesday, at Monomoy, Norton, and Cohasset.

Girls soccer ties Falmouth

After the Vineyarder girls soccer team played to a draw 1-1 with Falmouth on a misty and cool Tuesday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field, Coach Rocco Bellebuono knew his charges had played well enough to win. They just couldn’t net the go-ahead goal.

“They’re right on the brink,” he said. “It’s literally like a knife’s edge … that little magic moment that’s going to push them over the edge to where they just turn into a goal-scoring machine. They’re so close. We saw 10, maybe eight to 10 good opportunities, to put the ball into the back of the net, and it just wouldn’t happen.”

The Vineyarders, who lost in Falmouth by a 3-1 count earlier in the season, were slow to start in each half, but gradually pressed the attack and kept the Clippers on the defensive.

“A good game, they played hard,” Bellebuono said. “They stayed in it. They looked a little rattled the first 15 minutes, a little out of sorts, and then we had a time-out, a little chat, and they opened it up and changed the game. So it’s unfortunate that we didn’t score more goals. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t win, but it’s great that we tied.”

Falmouth took the lead late in the first half. Vineyard keeper Maggie Best dove to her right and got a hand on the initial shot, but Clippers senior Rachelle Andrade tapped the rebound inside the left post.

Early in the second half, save for a couple of rushes by Wadeline Florime-Hall, the Vineyarders were quiet offensively until Paige Malowski curled a 10-yard shot into the top right corner for the equalizer.

“Paige is a fabulous player. She can change the game too, but they all have the ability to be impact players,” Coach Bellebuono said of his talented roster. He also praised his freshman right back Audrey Heidt as “consistent, dependable, just really tenacious, fast, and smart.”

The Vineyarders fed off their tying goal, and bossed the game until the final whistle. Malowski narrowly missed on her next attempt, Florime-Hall arched a pair of shots over the crossbar, and Josie Welch belted a strong free kick. With 6:30 remaining, Elena Giordano rushed down the left flank from 30 yards out and placed a shot toward the right post, but Falmouth keeper Ella Sieger tipped the ball to safety. A minute later, Ella Keene took the last good crack at a Vineyard win, a 20-yard blast that again curled over the crossbar.

MV travels to Dennis-Yarmouth on Thursday and Milton on Friday. The next home match is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 pm versus Chicopee.