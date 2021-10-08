606 booster appointments open Friday

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is opening another round of appointments for COVID booster vaccines Friday, October 8 at 3 pm.

There will be 606 appointment slots available. The appointment dates will be available for Oct. 12, 14, 19, and 22.

Currently, third-dose booster shots are only for those who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months ago, and are either 65 years of age or older, or 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition, or those who work or live in a high-risk setting.

People can schedule an appointment by visiting mvhospital.org, clicking the yellow banner at the top of the page, looking for booster shots, and clicking on the booster shots link. This link will take you to a scheduling site. The scheduling site can also be accessed directly by going to covidvaccine.massgeneralbrigham.org. Those who need assistance can also call 508-684-4500. Booster shots are not yet available for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots.