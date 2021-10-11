Oak Bluffs police arrest man in stabbing incident

Oak Bluffs Police arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly stabbing a woman in the hand in downtown Oak Bluffs late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Speaking to The Times Monday morning, Sgt. Michael Marchand told The Times police arrested Mike Moran, 33. The incident occurred around 12:30 am between the Ritz and Giordano’s Restaurant on Circuit Avenue. Marchand said the victim was stabbed with a knife.

“A male party stabbed a female party in the hand and the male party — his name was Mike Moran, 33, out of New Jersey — he was arrested,” Marchand said. “The female victim, she’s an Island girl, was transported to an off-Island facility via MedFlight.”

Moran is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), carrying a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles), disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

“This is still an active investigation,” Marchand said.