25 new COVID cases 

New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose slightly last week with the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reporting 25 new cases.

The 25 new cases are more than double the 11 cases reported the previous week. The Island hit a summer high of 97 cases during a week in August, but saw a steady decline since. Weekly cases hit a low at 8 last month, but have seen a small uptick since then.

Of the 25 new cases, 22 were reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and three at TestMV. Of the new cases, 18 are still being followed by public health officials, four are not, and three were lost to follow up. There are 15 symptomatic cases, one with no symptoms, and nine with unknown symptoms. There are 18 fully vaccinated individuals, three unvaccinated, and four with unknown vaccine status.

There have been 2,036 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Last week’s cases ranged in all age categories, but the most cases were six people in their 50s.